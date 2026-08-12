Ryanair Soars with Google's AI Tools in Strategic Cloud Partnership
Ryanair is collaborating with Google to integrate its AI tools and cloud services into its operations, focusing on crew scheduling and operational decision-making. This collaboration supports Ryanair's objectives of transporting 300 million passengers annually by 2034, and involves rolling out Google Workspace to 35,000 employees while using Gemini AI and DeepMind models to enhance efficiency and reduce risks of technology outages.
- Country:
- Ireland
Ryanair has announced a significant five-year cloud partnership with Google, utilizing Google's Gemini AI tools and DeepMind models to enhance its operational efficiency. The Irish carrier aims to revolutionize crew scheduling and make informed operational decisions.
As part of this major agreement, Ryanair will extend Alphabet's Google Workspace and Google Cloud services to 35,000 staff members across its extensive network. This initiative is a step toward Ryanair's ambition of increasing its annual passenger capacity to 300 million by the year 2034. Eddie Wilson, CEO of Ryanair, affirmed the importance of infrastructure resilience and technology partnerships in achieving sustainable growth and efficiency.
The initiative expands Ryanair's existing use of Amazon Web Services, diversifying its cloud strategy to mitigate the risk of technological disruptions. The partnership will see the use of Google DeepMind's AlphaEvolve and WeatherNext models to optimize fleet operations and maintenance. Financial specifics remain undisclosed, but the collaboration underscores the aviation industry’s growing dependence on AI to enhance customer service, operations, and overall reliability.
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