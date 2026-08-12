Australia vs. Bangladesh: Test Series in Unconventional Venues

In a year marked by unique cricketing events, Australia is set to host Bangladesh for a two-match test series in the less-traditional northern territories. This marks the first time since 2003 that the two teams will meet on Australian soil.

With southern stadiums occupied by Australian rules football, matches will take place at Darwin's Marrara Oval and Mackay's Great Barrier Reef Arena, providing an unusual backdrop, given the historical fixtures typically held during the Australian summer.

The series was rescheduled from March 2027 to accommodate Australia's sesquicentennial test against England. Cricket Australia is optimistic about engaging fans, despite the fiscal challenges. Funding from state governments underscores the public's commitment to maintaining cricket as a national sport.