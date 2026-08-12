Australia vs. Bangladesh: Test Series in Unconventional Venues

Australia kicks off a unique test cricket year against Bangladesh in the northern tropics. With Darwin's Marrara Oval hosting the first match since 2004 and Mackay's venue debuting later, the series fills an unusual spot in Australia's calendar. The clash promises a nostalgic yet different test experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 08:32 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 08:32 IST
Australia vs. Bangladesh: Test Series in Unconventional Venues
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In a year marked by unique cricketing events, Australia is set to host Bangladesh for a two-match test series in the less-traditional northern territories. This marks the first time since 2003 that the two teams will meet on Australian soil.

With southern stadiums occupied by Australian rules football, matches will take place at Darwin's Marrara Oval and Mackay's Great Barrier Reef Arena, providing an unusual backdrop, given the historical fixtures typically held during the Australian summer.

The series was rescheduled from March 2027 to accommodate Australia's sesquicentennial test against England. Cricket Australia is optimistic about engaging fans, despite the fiscal challenges. Funding from state governments underscores the public's commitment to maintaining cricket as a national sport.

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