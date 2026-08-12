Australia Sets New Standards for Gig Economy Workers
Australia's Fair Work Commission has implemented new minimum standards for food and grocery delivery gig workers. They will earn above the national minimum wage and have injury insurance coverage. This decision follows international efforts to improve gig workers' rights and is expected to benefit approximately 250,000 workers nationwide.
- Country:
- Australia
Australia's Fair Work Commission has set groundbreaking new minimum standards for food and grocery delivery gig workers, requiring hourly wages above the national minimum and comprehensive injury insurance coverage. This momentous decision enhances working conditions and pay for approximately 250,000 gig workers across the nation.
Effective from August 17, the initiative mandates a minimum hourly wage of A$31.30 ($22.11) during active delivery periods, outpacing Australia's standard minimum wage. The change coincides with the International Labour Organization's recent move to establish binding employment standards for gig workers worldwide.
Transport Workers Union National Secretary Michael Kaine hailed the decision as putting Australia at the forefront of global gig economy reforms. The new standards reflect an ongoing effort to provide gig workers, often classified as independent contractors, with essential workplace protections and rights, including minimum pay negotiation.
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