TSMC Greenlights $29.44 Billion Expansion Amid AI Surge

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) commits to a $29.44 billion capital budget for expansion, propelled by the AI boom. The decision, made during a two-day board meeting, aligns with increased global demand for AI and 5G applications. The capital will fund advanced technology installations and new fabs construction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 10:09 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 10:09 IST
TSMC Greenlights $29.44 Billion Expansion Amid AI Surge
The logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is displayed at its fabrication plant in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) has approved a capital budget of approximately $29.44 billion, aimed at expanding its capacity amidst a burgeoning artificial intelligence sector. According to Focus Taiwan, this decision was finalized during a two-day board meeting, signaling the chipmaker's commitment to long-term growth as outlined in its market demand and technology roadmap.

The approved budget is designed to accommodate various needs, including the deployment of advanced technology and the construction of new fabrication plants. This move follows a mid-July investor conference where TSMC updated its 2026 capital expenditure projections to between $60 billion and $64 billion, a significant increase from the earlier range of $52 billion to $56 billion set in April.

TSMC attributes its budget expansion to robust global demand for technologies like 5G, AI, and high-performance computing devices. Concurrently, the company has announced a second-quarter cash dividend of NT$7.0 per share, maintaining the payout from Q1. The ex-dividend date is set for December 10 with payout distribution planned for January 7, 2027. Major shareholders, including Chairman C.C. Wei and the National Development Fund, anticipate substantial dividends.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate in Bab el-Mandeb: Houthi Attack and US Strikes Heighten Maritime Conflict

Tensions Escalate in Bab el-Mandeb: Houthi Attack and US Strikes Heighten Ma...

Yemen
2
Indonesian Naval Vessel to Conduct Multinational Exercises En Route Home

Indonesian Naval Vessel to Conduct Multinational Exercises En Route Home

Indonesia
3
FCNR Inflows to Propel Banking Growth and Stabilize Markets

FCNR Inflows to Propel Banking Growth and Stabilize Markets

Global
4
Tight Races and Progressive Push: A New Era in Midwest Primaries

Tight Races and Progressive Push: A New Era in Midwest Primaries

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Resource Booms to Debt Risks: World Bank Urges Commodity Exporters to Rethink Fiscal Policy

Trade Feeds the World, But Who Pays the Environmental Price?

Banks Want More AI: Are They Ready for What Comes Next?

Brazil’s Offshore Wind Boom Could Redefine the Global South Energy Transition

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026