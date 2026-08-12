ADB Deploys $800m for Health and Energy as Conflict Costs Rise

The Asian Development Bank is deploying $800 million in financing to protect healthcare services in the Philippines and keep electricity and drinking water available in Maldives, as the economic effects of conflict in the Middle East push up fuel costs and place additional pressure on countries far from the fighting.

ADB President Masato Kanda said families can feel the consequences of an overseas conflict through higher medicine prices, rising energy costs and uncertainty over essential services, even when violence never reaches their borders. The new financing package includes a $750 million loan for the Philippines' Build Universal Health Care Program and a $50 million emergency assistance loan focused on energy security in Maldives.

The two countries face different challenges, yet both are being affected by higher costs and supply pressures that can quickly reach households when governments depend on imported energy or need additional financing to maintain essential public services.

Philippines receives $750m to strengthen healthcare access

ADB increased financing for subprogram 3 of the Philippines' Build Universal Health Care Program by $250 million, bringing the total loan to $750 million after oil price and supply shocks increased the government's financing requirements.

The additional funding is part of up to $1.75 billion in crisis support that Kanda offered Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. in May. The Japan International Cooperation Agency is providing around $188 million in parallel cofinancing, increased from an original $130 million.

The health programme is designed to improve access to quality services across the Philippines, with attention to women's health needs and medical challenges linked to extreme weather. Support has included universal enrolment in PhilHealth, the country's national health insurance programme, while household out-of-pocket health spending declined from 48.8% in 2019 to 42.7% in 2024.

PhilHealth benefit packages have also been expanded to include primary care, emergency treatment and additional medicines, while more no-copayment beds have been made available in public and private health facilities.

Mobile teams bring services closer to underserved communities

Part of the programme focuses on reaching people who may struggle to access conventional healthcare facilities, particularly those living in underserved communities where distance, costs or limited local services can make treatment harder to obtain.

Mobile health units, emergency medical assistance teams and community health teams operating under PuroKalusugan have been deployed to bring services closer to these populations. The broader investment is intended to protect progress towards universal healthcare at a time when external economic shocks are adding pressure to government finances.

For Filipino families, maintaining affordable healthcare becomes particularly important when rising energy and transport costs are already putting pressure on household budgets. Reducing the amount patients must pay directly can help prevent medical treatment from becoming another financial burden during periods of economic uncertainty.

Maldives funding protects electricity and drinking water

Maldives will receive a separate $50 million emergency assistance loan after higher fuel prices and falling tourist arrivals reduced the government's ability to finance essential fuel imports.

The country is particularly exposed to fuel disruptions because imported fuel generates 94% of its electricity. That electricity also powers desalination plants responsible for producing drinking water, meaning problems securing diesel supplies could affect two of the most basic services households and businesses rely on every day.

ADB financing will pay for critical diesel imports needed to maintain electricity and water supplies while supporting food and healthcare logistics, waste management and the movement of people and cargo between islands. The World Bank is providing another $40 million for the same purpose, adding to the financial support available for essential fuel supplies.

For both countries, the $800 million package shows how the economic impact of a distant conflict can reach public services through energy markets, supply chains and government budgets. ADB's response is focused on keeping healthcare accessible in the Philippines while helping Maldives maintain the electricity, clean water and transport systems that communities depend on.