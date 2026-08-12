Philippines’ 7.2 Trillion Gamble: Can Bigger Spending Restart a Slowing Economy in 2027?

The Philippines is preparing to spend more at a time when its economy is struggling to regain speed. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has asked Congress to approve a 7.2 trillion-peso ($118.1 billion) national budget for 2027, about 6% higher than this year's spending plan.

The timing makes the proposal particularly important. Philippine economic growth slowed to 2.3% year-on-year in the second quarter, according to the source material, while first-half growth stood at 2.6%. Weak construction activity and softer domestic demand have added to concerns about the strength of the recovery.

The government is therefore looking to public spending to help restore momentum. But the challenge is bigger than finding more money. Policymakers must ensure that funds are spent quickly and effectively while addressing concerns over infrastructure spending following a corruption scandal that disrupted public works.

For the Philippines, the success of the 2027 budget may ultimately depend not on its record size, but on what every peso actually delivers.

A 7.2 Trillion Push to Get Growth Moving Again

Government spending can provide an important cushion when businesses and consumers become cautious. Infrastructure projects create demand for construction workers, materials, transport and other services, while spending on public services and social programmes can support households.

That makes the 2027 budget an important tool for the Marcos administration.

If infrastructure activity recovers, it could create jobs and business opportunities while supporting industries linked to construction and government procurement. Better infrastructure can also have longer-term benefits by improving transport, connectivity and productivity.

But there is an important difference between money being approved and money being spent effectively.

Government agencies need projects that are ready to implement. Procurement must work, contractors must deliver and agencies must have the capacity to use their allocations. If those conditions are missing, a bigger budget may have a much smaller economic impact than its headline number suggests.

This is especially relevant after problems surrounding infrastructure spending. Delays or tighter reviews may limit the immediate boost from government expenditure even when substantial funds are available.

For policymakers, the message is clear: increasing spending alone will not be enough. Improving the quality and speed of implementation will be just as important.

The Bigger Challenge: Rebuilding Trust While Spending Faster

The infrastructure controversy creates a difficult balancing act for Marcos and Congress.

On one side is the need to restart projects and support an economy that has lost momentum. On the other is the need to make sure public money is properly used.

Moving too slowly could weaken construction, employment and private-sector confidence. Moving too quickly without strong controls could increase the risk of waste, poor-quality projects or further allegations of corruption.

This makes the 2027 budget a test of governance as well as economic policy.

Congress will play a major role. Lawmakers can change spending priorities as they examine the government's proposal, making the legislative process important for businesses, local governments and citizens seeking to understand where public money will eventually go.

Greater transparency around project selection, contractors, procurement and implementation could help rebuild confidence. Stronger oversight, however, should not become another source of long delays.

The challenge for policymakers is therefore to create a system in which scrutiny and speed can work together rather than against each other.

From Workers to Investors: Who Wins and Who Carries the Risk?

For ordinary Filipinos, the real impact will be measured through jobs, incomes, prices and public services rather than the overall size of the budget.

Workers could benefit if construction and other government-supported activities recover. Small businesses supplying materials, transport, food and services to public projects could also see stronger demand.

Companies and investors, meanwhile, will be watching whether projects move forward predictably. Businesses need confidence that procurement rules are clear, contracts are respected and government programmes will not repeatedly stop because of investigations or administrative problems.

Regions outside the main economic centres could also benefit if spending improves roads, transport and other public infrastructure and makes them more attractive to businesses.

But every spending decision creates trade-offs.

Money directed toward infrastructure cannot simultaneously be used elsewhere. Education, healthcare, agriculture, social protection and defence will all compete for limited resources.

There is also a cost for taxpayers. Government spending that exceeds revenue must ultimately be financed, including through borrowing. Borrowing during an economic slowdown can help support demand, but persistent large deficits can increase debt-servicing costs and reduce the government's ability to respond to future crises.

The strongest case for higher spending, therefore, comes when public money creates lasting economic or social benefits.

The Numbers Are Big, but Execution Will Decide the Outcome

Several developments will determine whether the 2027 budget delivers what policymakers expect.

The first is Congress. Changes made during budget debates will reveal which sectors and programmes ultimately receive priority.

The second is actual spending. Investors should watch government disbursement and construction data to see whether approved funds are moving into the economy or being delayed by procurement and implementation problems.

The third is governance. Investigations and reforms linked to infrastructure spending will matter because confidence in public investment is now closely connected to confidence in the government's ability to manage taxpayers' money.

Finally, economic data will provide the clearest verdict. GDP growth, household consumption, investment, construction and employment will show whether the slowdown is easing or becoming more persistent.

For Marcos, the political and economic stakes are closely connected. A budget that supports growth while improving the credibility of public spending would strengthen the government's economic case. Continued weak growth or renewed controversy over infrastructure funds would increase pressure on policymakers to explain why higher expenditure is not producing stronger results.

For businesses, workers and households, the 7.2 trillion-peso figure is therefore only the starting point.

The deeper question is whether the Philippines can turn a larger budget into functioning infrastructure, better public services, stronger employment and renewed private investment without creating greater fiscal or governance problems.

That is why the 2027 budget should not be judged simply by how much the government plans to spend. Its real test will be whether the Philippines can spend more effectively and turn public money into economic confidence at a time when the country needs it most.