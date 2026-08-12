Delhi High Court Intervenes in Protection of Khushi Kapoor's Rights

The Delhi High Court has directed the removal of allegedly obscene content related to Khushi Kapoor and the unauthorized sale of merchandise using her identity. A John Doe order was considered for further protection, reflecting ongoing legal challenges against unauthorized exploitation of celebrity identities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 13:17 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 13:17 IST
Delhi High Court Intervenes in Protection of Khushi Kapoor's Rights
Khushi Kapoor (Photo/Instagram/@khushikapoor). Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court issued a directive on Wednesday to remove allegedly obscene and pornographic content related to actor Khushi Kapoor from social media platforms. The order also covered the unauthorized sale of merchandise exploiting her personal attributes, marking a significant step in safeguarding celebrity identities.

Justice Jyoti Singh, presiding over the case, suggested that a John Doe order would be implemented. This legal measure aims to protect Kapoor from unidentified individuals who might misuse or exploit her personality and publicity rights.

Represented by India Law partners Asav Rajan and Abha Shah, Kapoor's case follows a similar directive by a different bench concerning her sister, actor Janhvi Kapoor. This case highlights the burgeoning legal challenges surrounding unauthorized commercial exploitation and digital misuse of public figures' identities.

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