Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed that NATO is expanding its reach into the Asia-Pacific region, which he believes is leading to increased tensions in the Arctic. This message was conveyed during a speech on Sakhalin Island, where Putin is overseeing military drills.

The Russian leader emphasized his concerns about the alliance's growing influence and its impact on global security dynamics. His comments come amid ongoing military exercises intended to demonstrate Russia's capabilities and readiness.

These accusations were reported by Russian news agencies and highlight Moscow's wariness over Western military activities in proximate regions, underscoring the persistent geopolitical unease.