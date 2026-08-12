Tech Titans Boost Norway's Sovereign Wealth Fund to Record Profits

In a colossal leap, Norway's $2.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund recorded a staggering profit of 1.75 trillion Norwegian crowns, amounting to $184.3 billion in the first half of the year, as reported on Wednesday. This remarkable achievement was fueled by robust performances in the technology sector, particularly from Asia.

The fund, which manages the Norwegian state's oil and gas revenues, holds an average ownership of 1.5% in listed companies worldwide, marking its significant footprint as the largest global investor. 'This extraordinary result is primarily driven by strong equity market returns, especially from Asian tech stocks,' stated CEO Nicolai Tangen in light of the half-year financial results.

For the first time, the fund declared a modest 0.05% stake in SpaceX, valued at $1.22 billion as of June 30. Comparatively, more substantial investments include a 1.28% holding in Nvidia worth $62 billion and substantial stakes in Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. In total, the fund spans approximately 7,100 global companies, with investments extending to stocks, property, and renewable initiatives. Ahead of a scheduled press briefing on Wednesday, attention squares on fluctuating SpaceX shares following their landmark IPO.