Chelsea Secures Spanish Star Pep Chavarria

Chelsea has officially signed Spanish left-back Pep Chavarria from Rayo Vallecano on a contract lasting until 2031, the Premier League club confirmed on Wednesday.

While the financial details remain undisclosed, British media reported Chelsea paid an initial £16.3 million, with another £1.7 million possible in add-ons.

This strategic acquisition enhances the options of newly appointed Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso, following Marc Cucurella's move to Real Madrid, as Chelsea gears up for their Premier League opener against Fulham on August 24.