Chelsea Secures Spanish Star Pep Chavarria

Chelsea Football Club has signed Spanish left-back Pep Chavarria from Rayo Vallecano in a deal extending until 2031. Although financial specifics were undisclosed, British media revealed an initial payment of £16.3 million with possible add-ons. This acquisition aids manager Xabi Alonso following Marc Cucurella's departure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 14:31 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 14:31 IST
Chelsea Secures Spanish Star Pep Chavarria
  • Country:
  • Spain

Chelsea has officially signed Spanish left-back Pep Chavarria from Rayo Vallecano on a contract lasting until 2031, the Premier League club confirmed on Wednesday.

While the financial details remain undisclosed, British media reported Chelsea paid an initial £16.3 million, with another £1.7 million possible in add-ons.

This strategic acquisition enhances the options of newly appointed Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso, following Marc Cucurella's move to Real Madrid, as Chelsea gears up for their Premier League opener against Fulham on August 24.

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