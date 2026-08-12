European Markets Steady at Near-Record Levels Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Corporate Gains

European shares remained near record highs on Wednesday, with investors analyzing corporate earnings and awaiting U.S. inflation data. This information is likely to influence interest rate decisions, amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions affecting markets.

Brent crude oil prices climbed 0.6% to $89.45 per barrel due to persistent Middle East conflicts and uncertain resolutions. The market fluctuated throughout the six-month conflict, with investors assessing risks to energy supply and global trade.

Despite strong market gains, analysts at UBS Global Wealth Management indicate further growth potential for European equities. Meanwhile, Europe's dependency on imported energy places it at higher risk from geopolitical disruptions. Sector-specific gains were observed in aerospace and defense, alongside resiliency in energy sectors due to rising oil prices.