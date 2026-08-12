Containment Efforts in Oman as Oil Slick Reaches Mainland

An oil spill from the tanker Caroline Bezengi is approaching Oman's mainland, affecting Al-Qibliyyah Island. The spill covers nearly 400 square kilometers. The U.N. International Maritime Organization confirms contingency plans are underway to manage the environmental impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 14:30 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 14:30 IST
Containment Efforts in Oman as Oil Slick Reaches Mainland
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  • Country:
  • Oman

An oil spill from the tanker Caroline Bezengi, which ran aground, is now reportedly reaching the mainland of Oman. The U.N.'s shipping agency disclosed this development on Wednesday.

According to the International Maritime Organization, oil is drifting offshore toward Al-Qibliyyah Island with some oil reaching the mainland. Contingency plans have been activated in response to the situation.

Oman's government reported on Monday that the crude oil leak has formed a slick that spans nearly 400 square kilometers, threatening the surrounding natural reserves.

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