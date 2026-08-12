Putin's Warning on Europe's Seizure of Russian Vessels

Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a stern warning to European countries, vowing that Russia would respond if its merchant vessels were seized. This statement comes as the EU enhances its sanctions against Russia's merchant fleet, detaining several ships for inspection.

Putin labeled these measures as 'piracy and banditry,' cautioning that Russia's counteractions wouldn't be confined to specific regions but could occur 'wherever deemed necessary.' His comments were made during a visit to the far eastern island of Sakhalin, while observing military exercises.

Additionally, Putin raised concerns over NATO's activities, criticizing its advancements into the Asia-Pacific and Arctic regions, and the deployment of new weapons systems, which he argues are threats to Russia.