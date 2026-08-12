Nvidia Launches AI Infrastructure Financing with $500B Ambition

Nvidia has taken a significant step forward in the field of AI infrastructure, partnering with six prominent financial institutions to roll out new compute financing platforms. These platforms aim to raise over $500 billion in third-party capital to expand AI capacity globally.

CEO Jensen Huang stated via X that Nvidia could potentially backstop up to 25% or $125 billion of these deals. The initiative reflects the growing demand for AI computing power as organizations race to enhance their data centers and support AI workloads.

With memorandums signed with Apollo, BlackRock, Blackstone, Brookfield, Goldman Sachs, and KKR, Nvidia is set to broaden access to its infrastructure, creating new investment opportunities for major asset managers. However, specific financial terms and deployment timelines remain undisclosed.