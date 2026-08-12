Norway's Sovereign Wealth Fund Reaps Record Profits

Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, achieved record profits of $184.3 billion in H1 2023 due to tech stock investments. Despite the gains, CEO Nicolai Tangen expressed concerns about concentration risks and potential economic downturns affecting its holdings. The fund's tech positions include stakes in Nvidia, Apple, and SpaceX.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 15:03 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 15:03 IST
Norway's Sovereign Wealth Fund Reaps Record Profits
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Norway

Norway's $2.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, posted a record profit of 1.75 trillion Norwegian crowns ($184.3 billion) for the first half of the year, fueled by investments in technology stocks, according to a statement on Wednesday.

The fund, which invests the Norwegian state's revenues from oil and gas production, owns an average of 1.5% of all listed companies globally, establishing it as the world's largest single investor. CEO Nicolai Tangen reported that the results were heavily influenced by equity market returns, particularly from Asian tech stocks.

Despite the historic returns, Tangen cautioned that potential economic downturns and geopolitical tensions pose risks to the fund's portfolio. With a significant portion of its holdings centered on technology firms, any strategic changes would require parliamentary approval, a process that takes years. Recently, the fund revealed a modest 0.05% stake in Elon Musk's SpaceX, valued at $1.22 billion as of June 30th.

TRENDING

1
Controversy Strikes as FCRA Amendment Bill Faces Parliamentary Review

Controversy Strikes as FCRA Amendment Bill Faces Parliamentary Review

India
2
India-China Border Tensions: A New Chapter in Their Diplomatic Relations

India-China Border Tensions: A New Chapter in Their Diplomatic Relations

India
3
Foreign Contribution Act Sparks Diplomatic Debate over Religious Impact

Foreign Contribution Act Sparks Diplomatic Debate over Religious Impact

Global
4
Germany Expands Cyber Defense Capabilities with New Intelligence Powers

Germany Expands Cyber Defense Capabilities with New Intelligence Powers

Germany

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Resource Booms to Debt Risks: World Bank Urges Commodity Exporters to Rethink Fiscal Policy

Trade Feeds the World, But Who Pays the Environmental Price?

Banks Want More AI: Are They Ready for What Comes Next?

Brazil’s Offshore Wind Boom Could Redefine the Global South Energy Transition

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026