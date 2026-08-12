Norway's Sovereign Wealth Fund Reaps Record Profits

Norway's $2.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, posted a record profit of 1.75 trillion Norwegian crowns ($184.3 billion) for the first half of the year, fueled by investments in technology stocks, according to a statement on Wednesday.

The fund, which invests the Norwegian state's revenues from oil and gas production, owns an average of 1.5% of all listed companies globally, establishing it as the world's largest single investor. CEO Nicolai Tangen reported that the results were heavily influenced by equity market returns, particularly from Asian tech stocks.

Despite the historic returns, Tangen cautioned that potential economic downturns and geopolitical tensions pose risks to the fund's portfolio. With a significant portion of its holdings centered on technology firms, any strategic changes would require parliamentary approval, a process that takes years. Recently, the fund revealed a modest 0.05% stake in Elon Musk's SpaceX, valued at $1.22 billion as of June 30th.