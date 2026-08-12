Bundesliga's 50+1 Rule Upheld by German Antitrust Authority

The Bundeskartellamt has upheld the Bundesliga's 50+1 ownership rule, preventing major investors from controlling German clubs. Popular among fans for preserving club integrity, critics argue it limits growth. The rule applies consistently, allowing exceptions after two decades of investment. The DFL supports the rule's ongoing preservation for German football.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 16:33 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 16:33 IST
Bundesliga's 50+1 Rule Upheld by German Antitrust Authority
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The Bundeskartellamt has confirmed that the Bundesliga's 50+1 ownership regulation is compatible with antitrust laws, ensuring clubs and fans retain voting rights, effectively blocking major investors from taking control, unlike in other European leagues.

This rule, with a history of over 25 years, is passionately supported by fans despite criticism that it limits potential investment required to enhance the competitive edge of German football against other major European leagues. Exceptions to this regulation include clubs like Bayer Leverkusen, VfL Wolfsburg, and RB Leipzig, which are factory or corporate-owned.

Despite some criticism, the German Football League (DFL) strongly supports the rule, emphasizing the importance of maintaining this principle for the future of German football. While it continues to ensure member participation, the Bundeskartellamt evaluates the rule within the sports antitrust framework, reinforcing its legality and necessity.

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