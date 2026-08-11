Global Markets Tussle Amid Oil Surge and AI Investment Boom

Oil prices soared on Tuesday, driven by escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran over the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. U.S. President Donald Trump's demands for Iran to compensate for past violence have further complicated peace negotiations, affecting investor outlooks mid uncertainties in global markets.

With the Middle East's wrenching influence and global inflation uncertainties, Asian stocks drifted, awaiting crucial U.S. inflation data to gauge the Federal Reserve's impending rate decisions. Meanwhile, Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack advocated for a gradual interest rate increase to forestall sharper hikes later.

In technology, CoreWeave anticipates a robust leap in second-quarter revenue spurred by AI cloud service demand amidst substantial data center investments. Nvidia partners with top financial institutions to launch a $500 billion AI infrastructure initiative, highlighting a booming investment landscape in the sector.