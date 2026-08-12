Empowering Citizens: India's Digital Revolution Accelerates

In a bid to fulfill the Prime Minister's vision of harnessing technology for the benefit of citizens, the Indian government unveiled the Digital India programme in July 2015. The initiative encompasses various projects, including UMANG and DigiLocker, which facilitate improved digital access and streamlined service delivery nationwide.

By the end of July, UMANG, which supports 2,575 services from both central and state governments, was home to over 11.66 crore registered users, witnessing approximately 798 crore transactions. Meanwhile, DigiLocker, offering 5,437 document types, boasts over 72 crore users, with a similar number of document access transactions recorded.

The government has strategically deployed over 4 lakh Common Service Centres (CSCs) to bolster digital access in rural areas. Meanwhile, key services remain accessible via mobile apps and websites, reducing dependency on physical documentation. Programs promoting digital literacy further support this tech-driven paradigm shift in governance, reported Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.