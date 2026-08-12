Tensions Surge: Houthis Attack Ship in Red Sea

Yemen's Houthi forces launched an attack on a ship in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, resulting in four fatalities, including three Pakistanis. The Houthis claim the vessel was carrying Saudi military equipment. This incident intensifies the ongoing Saudi-Houthi conflict, amid allegations and denials of blockades and sieges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 15:04 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 15:04 IST
Tensions Surge: Houthis Attack Ship in Red Sea
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  • Country:
  • Yemen

In a startling escalation, Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi forces targeted a vessel in the strategically vital Bab el-Mandeb Strait, marking a significant incident in the protracted regional conflict.

The attack, which resulted in the deaths of four crew members—including three Pakistanis, has been confirmed by Yemen's transport ministry. The vessel, an Egyptian-owned cargo ship named Tihamah, was reportedly ferrying Saudi military equipment; a claim awaiting response from Saudi authorities.

This assault underscores the intensifying maritime hostilities between the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition, exacerbated by the Houthis' recent declaration of a naval blockade in retaliation to what they claim is a Saudi-imposed siege—a charge staunchly denied by Riyadh.

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