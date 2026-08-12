Wall Street Rides AI Wave Amid Stable Inflation

Wall Street's primary indices were poised for an uptick on Wednesday, buoyed by favorable earnings from AI infrastructure firms and a largely anticipated inflation report.

According to Labor Department data, the consumer price index recorded an annual rise of 3.4% in July, consistent with economists' estimates. As traders gauge the figures, a 55% likelihood of the Federal Reserve maintaining rates in September is speculated. Energy prices related to Middle Eastern tensions add uncertainty to this outlook.

Market sentiment remained influenced by AI stocks, with CoreWeave, IREN, and Applied Digital witnessing notable gains. Super Micro Computer's optimistic revenue forecast further fueled the sector's robust performance, painting a favorable picture for corporate America as the S&P 500 and Dow soared to record heights.