Controversy Surrounds Police Constable's Death in ACP Office

A police constable, Sai Kumar, was discovered dead inside the ACP office in LB Nagar on Wednesday. His family claims senior officials murdered him and disguised it as a suicide. According to police, a case has been registered, and investigations are in progress.

Authorities in LB Nagar confirmed that Kumar was found in the ACP office. Family members allege senior officials are responsible and staged a protest demanding a thorough investigation by the Telangana government.

Adding to tragic news, a second-year student from a Government Junior College also allegedly committed suicide in Jogulamba Gadwal district, reportedly leaving a note blaming a teacher for his distress. Police are investigating upon registering a case.