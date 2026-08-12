Jai Hind, Jai Sindh: Cinematic Ode to India's Love and Legacy

Director Indrajit Lankesh presents 'Jai Hind, Jai Sindh: A Love Story', a film set during the Partition era, showcasing India's beauty and diversity. Filmed across 16 states, it tells a poignant love story. The film is produced by Sammy's Entertainment and will release pan-India in October 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 18:33 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 18:33 IST
Jai Hind, Jai Sindh: Cinematic Ode to India's Love and Legacy
'Jai Hind, Jai Sindh: A Love Story' director Indrajit Lankesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Indrajit Lankesh, the director of 'Jai Hind, Jai Sindh: A Love Story', has opened up about his new film, which is set against the historical backdrop of India's Partition. During an interaction with ANI, Lankesh described the narrative as a compelling love story, underscored by intense shooting efforts over a year and a half. He emphasized that at its core, the film portrays the vibrant love and spirit of India.

Lankesh further explained the title, suggesting that 'Jai Sindh,' similar to 'Jai Hind,' holds potential as a patriotic slogan. He highlighted the historical significance of Sindh as a part of India, expressing sorrow over the Sindhi community's current situation without a homeland of their own.

The film 'Jai Hind, Jai Sindh' was shot in diverse locations across 16 Indian states, including Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Karnataka. Lankesh expressed a desire to showcase India's picturesque landscapes and cultural richness. Produced by Sammy Nanwani under Sammy's Entertainment, the film boasts an impressive ensemble cast and is set for a theatrical release in October 2026, available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

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