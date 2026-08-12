Ceasefire Confusion: Iran and the U.S. at a Crossroads

Negotiations between Iran and the U.S. over a ceasefire and interim deal remain stalled. Tehran demands the U.S. return to the pact and comply with its commitments. The interim agreement collapsed after U.S. withdrawal, and issues such as the Strait of Hormuz remain unresolved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 18:36 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 18:36 IST
Ceasefire Confusion: Iran and the U.S. at a Crossroads
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Iran and the United States are locked in a diplomatic deadlock, with no talks currently underway to extend their ceasefire under an interim deal. Iran insists that Washington needs to return to the agreement and adhere to its commitments, a senior Iranian source informed Reuters on Wednesday.

The interim deal, which was signed in June, promised an end to military operations but fell apart quickly. U.S. President Donald Trump announced its dissolution on July 7, citing Tehran's accusations of repeated American violations.

Complications continue as Iran insists the Strait of Hormuz remain closed, citing the U.S. stance and unfulfilled conditions, including the unfreezing of Iranian assets. Mediation by Pakistan and Qatar is ongoing, though no direct talks have been established, as stated by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi.

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