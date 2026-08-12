Fuel Troubles in Orenburg: Impact of Ukrainian Drone Strikes

The Orenburg region in Russia is experiencing a challenging fuel situation, prompting authorities to introduce rationing measures. The move comes after a Ukrainian drone strike targeted the Orsk refinery earlier this week, as confirmed by the regional governor, Yevgeny Solntsev, on Wednesday.

In a Telegram post, Solntsev detailed the new restrictions being imposed on gasoline sales. These include a ban on filling up jerricans, limits on the sale volume, and a system of alternating sales days based on license plate numbers, a strategy known as 'odd-even' rationing.

Fuel shortages have been affecting regions across Russia since Ukraine began targeting oil refineries earlier this summer. Although the situation had improved in some areas, other regions are now implementing similar measures to those seen in Orenburg.