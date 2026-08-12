David Miller Eyes Home Glory at 2027 ICC World Cup

Veteran South African middle-order batsman David Miller is setting his sights on a triumphant end to his international career by securing a World Cup victory on home soil in 2027. The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, a prestigious tournament jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia, provides the ideal stage for Miller's aspirations.

In a conversation with JioStar, Miller expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "I am really looking forward to it. For me, it's a goal that I want to achieve. I would love to finish off late in my career with a trophy. It's something that is never guaranteed, and I'll definitely, from now until then, be focused on aiming to make that team and to contribute the best I can."

Miller, a stalwart in South Africa's white-ball cricket setup for over a decade, has played in three previous ODI World Cups, racking up 816 runs in 24 appearances at an impressive average of 48.00. The 2027 edition, slated from October 4 to November 21, will see 57 matches played across 12 venues. This historic event will also mark Namibia's debut as a World Cup host, elevating the tournament's significance for regional cricket.