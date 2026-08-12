Brazil Cracks Down on Discord's Livestreaming Features

Brazil's data protection authority, ANPD, has mandated the suspension of Discord's livestreaming features due to content that may incite violence and self-harm. They have directed Discord to demonstrate compliance within three days or face hefty fines. Discord can appeal within ten days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 23:09 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 23:09 IST
Brazil Cracks Down on Discord's Livestreaming Features
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazil's data protection authority, known as ANPD, has taken decisive action against Discord, a popular chat platform, by ordering the suspension of its livestreaming features. This move comes in response to the platform's alleged failure to protect minors from harmful content.

The ANPD's ruling requires Discord to prove compliance with safety regulations concerning content promoting violence, self-harm, and suicide within a tight deadline of three business days. The penalty for non-compliance could reach up to 50 million reais per violation.

Discord is provided with the option to appeal against this decision within ten business days. Further appeals can be made to the ANPD's board, potentially offering a path to resolve the sanctions imposed by the Brazilian authority.

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