Kushner and Iger's Landmark Acquisition of Los Angeles Lakers

Venture capitalist Joshua Kushner and former Disney CEO Bob Iger are set to purchase the Los Angeles Lakers for $12.5 billion. The acquisition comes amid Kushner's involvement in a controversial FIFA deal and a federal probe into Mark Walter's financial dealings. The purchase marks a shift in sports investment strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 23:04 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 23:04 IST
Kushner and Iger's Landmark Acquisition of Los Angeles Lakers
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Venture capitalist Joshua Kushner and former Disney CEO Bob Iger are finalizing a purchase deal for the Los Angeles Lakers, valued at a historic $12.5 billion, sources reported on Wednesday. This acquisition follows Mark Walter's 2022 purchase that valued the NBA team at $10 billion, later approved by the board of governors in October.

Among rising complexities, Walter faces federal scrutiny over investments linked to his insurers and affiliates. Still, he continues as the owner of Major League Baseball's Los Angeles Dodgers. Iger and Kushner expressed their gratitude for the chance to lead the Lakers, a team notably recognized as one of the world's premier sports franchises.

The acquisition announcement coincides with a pivotal moment for Kushner, who was implicated in a disputed FIFA equity proposal linked to leading investment group Thrive Capital. While initial plans projected staggering global soccer investment figures, significant backlash led to the strategy's eventual abandonment.

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