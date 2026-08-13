Australia Secures Future of Tomago Smelter with $1.76 Billion Energy Deal

Australia has pledged A$2.5 billion ($1.76 billion) to ensure the continued operation of the Tomago aluminium smelter, the nation's largest, through the end of the decade and beyond. The funding aims to deliver more affordable and reliable power.

The strategic agreement will see a collaboration between the federal and New South Wales state governments to support 3 gigawatts of new power generation, crucial for the sustainability of the smelter. Rio Tinto previously warned of potential closure without viable power arrangements post-2028.

Investments by Tomago will include A$1.1 billion dedicated to facility upgrades, with a focus on decarbonization. The move retains Australia’s manufacturing prowess while adhering to global energy transition goals, as emphasized by Rio Tinto Aluminium & Lithium’s Chief Executive Jérôme Pécresse.