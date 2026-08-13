Sport Highlights: From Women's World Cup to Team Valuations

The upcoming Under-20 Women's World Cup is moving forward with Canada and Brazil confirming their participation amid FIFA's internal challenges, emphasizing their commitment to the event despite ongoing governance issues in the football world.

In ice hockey, Hockey Canada continues to enforce suspensions for former players despite acquittals, signalling a firm stance on maintaining code of conduct standards within the sport.

Meanwhile, the financial landscape of sports remains dynamic with ventures such as Bob Iger and Joshua Kushner's potential acquisition of the Lakers, illustrating the ongoing high investment interest in major sports franchises.