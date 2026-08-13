Nuclearelectrica Faces Power Challenges as Danube Levels Drop

Romania's state-owned nuclear power producer, Nuclearelectrica, has announced a new challenge arising from the adverse effects of the extreme dry conditions affecting European rivers. Following the record low levels of the Danube River, the company has begun disconnecting its only operational reactor from the national power grid.

The company previously had to suspend operations of one reactor in late July due to the diminishing water levels of the Danube, which are crucial for cooling operations. Located in Cernavoda, both reactors have a capacity of 706 megawatts each and contribute substantially to Romania's electricity production.

Nuclearelectrica's reactors account for one-fifth of the country's power output, making the current situation a significant concern for national energy sufficiency, particularly in light of the ongoing drought plaguing the region.