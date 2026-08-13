Nuclearelectrica Faces Power Challenges as Danube Levels Drop

Romanian state-owned nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica has initiated the process of disconnecting its remaining operational reactor from the power grid due to unprecedentedly low water levels in the Danube River. Previously, the company was forced to shut down one of its two reactors, each with a capacity of 706 megawatts, in late July.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 12:08 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 12:08 IST
Nuclearelectrica Faces Power Challenges as Danube Levels Drop
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  • Country:
  • Romania

Romania's state-owned nuclear power producer, Nuclearelectrica, has announced a new challenge arising from the adverse effects of the extreme dry conditions affecting European rivers. Following the record low levels of the Danube River, the company has begun disconnecting its only operational reactor from the national power grid.

The company previously had to suspend operations of one reactor in late July due to the diminishing water levels of the Danube, which are crucial for cooling operations. Located in Cernavoda, both reactors have a capacity of 706 megawatts each and contribute substantially to Romania's electricity production.

Nuclearelectrica's reactors account for one-fifth of the country's power output, making the current situation a significant concern for national energy sufficiency, particularly in light of the ongoing drought plaguing the region.

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