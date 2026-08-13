Tensions Rise Over Control of the Strait of Hormuz

The Strait of Hormuz, a pivotal waterway in global commerce, has become the center of a verbal tug-of-war between Iran and the U.S. This strategic chokepoint is under Iran's management, according to the head of Iran's Basij paramilitary unit, Hossein Taeb.

Taeb's statement came shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump declared that the United States maintained 'total control' over the crucial maritime corridor. The contrasting declarations underscore the geopolitical tensions at play in the region.

With both nations asserting dominance over the strait, renowned for its significance in the global oil trade, these remarks reflect a long-standing power struggle that could have broader implications for international political dynamics and economic stability.