Maersk Surges Amid Shipping Sector Uncertainty

Danish shipping giant Maersk has announced a second-quarter operating profit that exceeded expectations, prompting a second increase in its full-year earnings guidance this year.

From April to June, Maersk reported an EBITDA of $3.0 billion, significantly higher than the $2.12 billion median forecast by analysts and up from $2.30 billion in the same period last year. The company attributes its positive outlook to robust demand in Asia and anticipates global container market growth of about 4% this year.

The shipping industry has benefited from increased freight rates due to global trade disruptions, including the U.S.-Iran tensions and Houthi attacks affecting the Red Sea. However, some analysts warn that this strength in the freight market may be temporary, as the potential normalization of Red Sea traffic could lead to lowered freight rates.