Asian Markets Rally as Inflation Trends Shape Global Economic Outlook

Asian stocks made gains on Thursday as new data from the United States indicated a cooling of inflation, diminishing the chances of a Federal Reserve rate hike next month. This development has added optimism in the markets, though oil prices weakened on concerns over demand.

The broader Asia-Pacific stock index outside Japan rose by over 1%, with significant contributions from South Korean stocks, which increased by 3.78%. Meanwhile, Japan's Nikkei index saw a 1.67% boost, driven by strong earnings expectations and activity in chip-related stocks.

U.S. consumer prices reported only a modest rise of 0.1% in July, aligning with predictions and possibly reducing the likelihood of a near-term interest rate decision from the Fed. However, tensions between Iran and the U.S. continue to affect economic conditions, as efforts to agree on peace terms remain stagnant.