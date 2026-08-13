Romania Battles Energy Crisis Amid Danube's Drop

Romania's state-owned nuclear power producer, Nuclearelectrica, initiated efforts to disconnect its only active reactor due to unprecedentedly low water levels in the Danube River, the company announced on Thursday.

Facing a severe drought, the Danube previously forced a reactor shutdown in late July. The Cernavoda plant, with two 706-megawatt reactors on the Danube, constitutes 20% of Romania's power production. With a national energy emergency declared in August, authorities urged reductions in energy consumption during peak evening hours. In response, the energy ministry activated a 330-megawatt lignite-fired plant and increased output from wind and hydro sources.

Although cooler temperatures could alleviate peak energy demand, the national grid can import up to 4,000 megawatts. European operators are coordinating efforts to safeguard against regional energy crises. Reflecting significant interventions to prevent reactor closure, Romania even employed rock detonations and riverbed dredging. This summer's record heat and wildfires compound pressure on Europe's power, shipping, and health infrastructures.