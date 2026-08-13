Euro Zone Bond Yields Steady Amid Cooling U.S. Inflation and Stable Oil Prices

Euro zone bond yields remained stable as oil prices steadied and U.S. inflation data tempered expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike. Germany's benchmark 10-year yield stayed at 3.157%. Investors shifted focus to cooling U.S. inflation data, impacting rate hike predictions, with financial markets now showing a lower probability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 12:52 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 12:52 IST
Euro Zone Bond Yields Steady Amid Cooling U.S. Inflation and Stable Oil Prices
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On Thursday, euro zone bond yields experienced little movement as oil prices held steady and U.S. inflation data cooled expectations for a Federal Reserve rate hike next month. Germany, a key player in the euro zone, saw its 10-year yield remain stable at 3.157%.

Investors closely watched Wednesday’s U.S. consumer price inflation data, which indicated subdued underlying price pressures. This development prompted markets to reduce the likelihood of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike. The chances of a rate increase at the Fed's mid-September meeting dropped from about 50% to roughly 35%.

The U.S. inflation data, given the country's economic influence, is crucial for global markets. Jens Nærvig Pedersen from Danske Bank noted that the CPI figures offered some respite for fixed income markets. Upcoming U.S. producer prices data is anticipated to further impact market predictions.

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