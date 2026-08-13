Dollar Dances: Inflation Calm Stalls Fed Hike Bets

The dollar's growth paused after a mild U.S. inflation report, prompting traders to revise Federal Reserve interest rate hike predictions. Despite intervention efforts, the yen showed limited change against the dollar. Market analysts anticipate the Fed will maintain its current stance due to inflation concerns and a weakening labor market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 09:41 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 09:41 IST
Dollar Dances: Inflation Calm Stalls Fed Hike Bets
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  • United States

The dollar's ascent paused on Thursday, following a benign U.S. inflation report, leading traders to recalibrate their expectations for a near-term Federal Reserve interest rate increase.

By midday in Asia, the greenback hadn't fluctuated much against the yen, yet it was on track for a 1% weekly gain following a joint U.S.-Japan intervention aimed at stabilizing the currency pair after it dropped to a three-month low. The dollar index, charting the U.S. currency against the yen and five other major currencies, remained stable at 100, poised for a 0.4% weekly rise.

July saw a 0.1% increase in U.S. consumer prices, matching economists' forecasts and decreasing the chances of a September rate hike from 54% to 40%, per the CME Group's FedWatch. Michael Wan of MUFG noted the Fed's quandary of addressing inflation threats amid a softening job market, highlighted by July's lackluster payrolls report.

According to Wan, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) might continue their restrictive stance in September rather than opting for a rate hike. The dollar traded at 159.44 yen, nearing the 160 threshold, interpreted by some as a critical intervention point post-July's U.S.-Japan strategic currency intervention.

Shusuke Yamada of Bank of America suggested that dollar-yen price movements and subsequent policy responses gauge the Japanese authorities' resolve. A break past 160 might signal inadequate determination, whereas intervention pushing USD/JPY below 155 points to stronger resolve.

Although coordination with the U.S. on July 31 bolstered Japan's yen defense credibility, the following week's rebound, sans intervention, slightly diminished that position. The euro remained stable at $1.1523, while sterling decreased marginally before a day laden with UK data releases, including GDP figures.

The Australian dollar slipped by 0.2%, almost nearing Wednesday's peak, as concerns over inflation's potential upward risks were expressed by RBA's Assistant Governor. Meanwhile, the New Zealand dollar dropped by 0.4%, further distancing from its highest level since early June. Bitcoin hovered around $63,532 stably.

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