Norway's Steady Course: Central Bank Holds Interest Rate Amid Inflation Concerns

Norway's central bank opted to keep its policy interest rate steady at 4.25% on Thursday, meeting predictions in a Reuters poll. The bank hinted at potential future rate hikes.

Norges Bank had anticipated another rate increase later this year, aligning with a reduction in inflation that was lower than expected during the summer, as noted by Governor Ida Wolden Bache.

Despite the positive trend in inflation, Bache emphasized that it remains elevated, suggesting more rate adjustments could be necessary. The Norwegian crown weakened slightly from 10.93 to 10.95 against the euro post-announcement.