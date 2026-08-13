FTSE 100 Dips Amid Antofagasta Copper Forecast

London's FTSE 100 index fell to a two-week low, influenced by Antofagasta's disappointing copper production forecast. This overshadowed encouraging economic growth in June, causing a fourth consecutive decline in the index. Meanwhile, the mid-cap FTSE 250 showed a modest increase, adding 0.2% to its value.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 16:13 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 16:13 IST
FTSE 100 Dips Amid Antofagasta Copper Forecast
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  • United Kingdom

The FTSE 100, London's blue-chip stock index, continued its downward trend, hitting a low not seen since late July. A forecast from Antofagasta regarding copper production dragged the mining sector down heavily.

This downturn overshadowed positive economic growth figures from June, which had initially sparked optimism among investors.

In contrast, the mid-cap FTSE 250 experienced a slight rise, reflecting a nuanced investor sentiment amid mixed market signals.

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