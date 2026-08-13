High-Profile Target: Former Ukrainian Naval Officer Killed in Crimea Bombing

A Russian military officer died in a bomb attack in Russian-annexed Crimea, according to the regional governor. A woman has been arrested, suspected of assassinating him on behalf of Ukrainian special services. Ukraine has not made any official comment on the incident.

The victim is reportedly Robert Shageyev, a former Ukrainian naval officer who defected to Russia during the 2014 annexation of Crimea. Shageyev had been commanding the Ukrainian submarine Zaporizhzhia at the time, according to several unofficial Russian Telegram channels.

The unofficial Ukrainian website Myrotvorets labeled Shageyev as a 'liquidated' war criminal. The bombing occurred in Sevastopol, Crimea's largest city. Russian authorities, including the FSB security service, have detained a Russian national but have not disclosed the identities of the suspect or victim. Russia has previously accused Ukraine of targeting senior military officials.