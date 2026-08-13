Tragedy Strikes at Rotterdam Port: Explosion Claims Lives and Injures Many
An explosion at Rotterdam port resulted in one fatality and multiple injuries. The cause is under investigation. In a separate event, Gunvor Energy reported injuries during maintenance. The port, Europe's largest, experienced power outages earlier, which authorities are examining for connections to the explosion.
- Country:
- Netherlands
An explosion rocked the Rotterdam port, resulting in one death and several injuries, according to Rotterdam police on Thursday. The cause of the blast is still under investigation.
The incident occurred on the Moezelweg road around 11:30 a.m. local time, with authorities working to determine how it happened. Police have secured the crime scene.
Simultaneously, Gunvor Energy reported a separate incident involving maintenance work that injured several individuals. Authorities are also investigating possible links between earlier power outages at the port and the explosion. The Rotterdam port, known as Europe's largest, houses numerous oil and petrochemical facilities.