BTG Pactual Launches Amazon-Focused ETF for Retail Investors

Retail investors can now gain exposure to investments connected with sustainable development in Brazil's Legal Amazon through AMAB11, a new exchange-traded fund launched by BTG Pactual Asset Management in association with the Inter-American Development Bank Group's Amazonia for All initiative.

The fund is the first ETF linked to Amazonia for All and has been designed to connect capital markets with projects and businesses operating in the Amazon region. Investors can participate with as little as R$10, making a strategy previously more difficult for individuals to access available to a much wider group.

AMAB11 Opens Amazon Investment to Smaller Investors

AMAB11 will invest in financial instruments aligned with the Amazon Bond Issuance Guidelines developed by the IDB Group and the World Bank, which set eligibility, transparency and reporting standards for investments supporting sustainable development across the Amazon region in Latin America.

IDB Group President Ilan Goldfajn said allowing individuals to participate from R$10 represents a step towards making Amazon-focused investments more accessible, while potentially encouraging Brazilian institutions to issue additional financial products that support economic and sustainable development in the region.

The fund carries the Amazonia for All framework and seal provided by the IDB Group, while BTG Pactual Asset Management remains responsible for portfolio management and individual investment decisions.

Portfolio Combines Amazon Bonds and Brazilian Securities

The portfolio is expected to include Amazon Bonds that follow the established issuance guidelines, debentures from companies with significant operations in Brazil's Legal Amazon and Brazilian federal government securities.

BTG Pactual Asset Management CEO Rubens Henriques said the structure is intended to give both Brazilian and international investors access to a strategy combining potential financial returns with measurable impact, transparency and sustainability standards.

BTG Pactual Asset Management manages more than R$673 billion across liquid and alternative investment strategies and operates in markets including Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, the United States and several European countries.

Fund Links Capital Markets With Amazon Development

AMAB11 forms part of Amazonia for All, which sits within the IDB Group's broader Amazonia Forever programme focused on creating economic opportunities while supporting biodiversity and conservation across the Amazon.

Amazonia Forever works through financing, knowledge sharing and regional coordination among the eight countries that share the Amazon biome, bringing governments, businesses and investors into efforts to support sustainable economic activity.

By creating a publicly accessible investment product linked to these goals, AMAB11 gives individual investors another route into Amazon-focused finance while potentially increasing demand for bonds and other instruments that meet established sustainability and reporting standards.

The initiative also seeks to encourage a larger market for investments tied to the region, creating more opportunities for capital to reach businesses and projects connected with the Amazon's economic development and environmental priorities.