Train Derailment in Lewes: Emergency Response and Investigation Underway

A passenger train derailment near Lewes railway station left two seriously injured and nine with lesser injuries. The British Transport Police reported the incident involving three overturned carriages at around 3:44 p.m. local time. Passengers who were initially trapped have since been evacuated safely.

Emergency services, including Sussex Police and local fire, rescue, and ambulance teams, responded swiftly at the scene. Some injured passengers were treated on-site, while others were transferred to local hospitals for further care. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported at this time.

A major incident has been declared, prompting a significant response from emergency services, as confirmed by Assistant Chief Constable Ian Drummond-Smith. Authorities are cooperating with the Rail Accident Investigation Branch to determine the cause of the derailment. Transport Minister Heidi Alexander stated that the government is coordinating with the rail industry to assist affected passengers.