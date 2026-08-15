Dollar Dips as Retail Sales Falter, Euro and Sterling Soar

The U.S. dollar fell after retail sales data in July showed a decline, leading to euro and sterling reaching multi-month highs. Economic slowdown signs temper Federal Reserve's rate hike expectations. Global tensions, particularly with Iran, influenced market dynamics, and Japanese yen interventions impacted its value further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2026 00:21 IST | Created: 15-08-2026 00:21 IST
Dollar Dips as Retail Sales Falter, Euro and Sterling Soar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. dollar experienced a decline on Friday, triggered by data indicating an unexpected drop in retail sales for July. This downturn in the dollar coincided with the euro and sterling climbing to their strongest levels in several months, as markets processed potential shifts in Federal Reserve policy.

The latest retail sales figures reported a 0.6% decrease, contrasting with a 0.2% rise in June, contrary to economists' predictions of a 0.1% increase. Juan Perez from Monex USA suggested this underscores an economic slowdown in the U.S., with softer inflation data further reducing expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike in September.

Amidst this, the international spotlight remains on the U.S.-Iran tensions affecting crude oil prices, while Japan's yen sees fluctuations due to interventions and potential future rate hikes by the Bank of Japan. The fiscal environment continues to be volatile, with cautious optimism shaping trader strategies worldwide.

TRENDING

1
Ivy League Transgression: The Dramatic Case of Luigi Mangione

Ivy League Transgression: The Dramatic Case of Luigi Mangione

United States
2
Ciro Immobile Retires: An Era of Goals and Glory Ends

Ciro Immobile Retires: An Era of Goals and Glory Ends

Italy
3
Trump's Economic Standoff: U.S. vs. Iran

Trump's Economic Standoff: U.S. vs. Iran

United States
4
Escalation in Yemen: Red Sea Port Attack Raises Tensions

Escalation in Yemen: Red Sea Port Attack Raises Tensions

Yemen

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Progressed, Not Prepared: The Classroom Reality Behind South Africa’s Inclusion Policy

The New Literacy Crisis: Knowing How to Use AI Is No Longer Enough

Jordan’s Public Services Are Going Digital, but Institutional Change Has Yet to Catch Up

Mpox Exposes the Cost of Waiting Until a Regional Disease Becomes a Global Emergency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026