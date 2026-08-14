Tanzid Hasan's Historic Century: Bangladesh Dominates Australia in Test Match

In a landmark performance, Tanzid Hasan became the first Bangladesh cricketer to score a test century in Australia, helping the team secure a 153-run first-innings lead over the hosts in Darwin.

The 25-year-old's commendable innings of 101 runs galvanized Bangladesh's efforts, positioned at 351 for six at the end of day two. Although Australia launched a fierce comeback after tea, taking three quick wickets, the visitors held their ground.

With significant partnerships and clever play, especially from Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Hasan Mahmud, Bangladesh left the hosts struggling. Tanzid, having seized his second chance after an earlier drop from the team, remarked on the significance of his achievement on Australian soil.