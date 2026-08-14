Supreme Court Demands Unblock of Manipur Highways

The Supreme Court on Friday insisted on a comprehensive remedy to the prolonged highway blockades in turmoil-stricken Manipur, underlining the critical role of roads in daily life. Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana stressed the need to uniformly open all highways, rather than making selective exceptions.

The court responded to a petition by The Kuki Women Organisation for Human Rights, which alleged disruptions near Manipur's Kangpokpi district due to a blockade by a Naga group. Senior advocate Anand Grover, representing the petitioners, indicated the blockade led to shortages of essentials, despite claims that Kuki militants had ended their blockades.

Addressing counter-allegations from a Meitei organisation, which calls the plea insincere, the court acknowledged the legitimacy of the concerns raised. However, it warned that any court directives must be issued with caution to avoid worsening the current situation. The NHAI was also added as a party to the case to monitor and maintain open roadways.