Wildfire Forces Major Evacuation in Western Germany

A wildfire near the Belgian border prompted the evacuation of over 2,000 residents in western Germany, as flames approached the village of Gey. Residents were directed to safety, while firefighting efforts were complicated by unexploded WWII ammunition. German army tanks aided in creating access routes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 13:55 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 13:55 IST
Wildfire Forces Major Evacuation in Western Germany
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  • Country:
  • Germany

More than 2,000 people were forced to evacuate their homes in western Germany on Friday due to a rapidly spreading wildfire near the Belgian border, as reported by local authorities.

Residents of the village of Gey were asked to leave at 4:00 a.m. (0200 GMT), bringing only essential items and medicines, to seek refuge in an assistance center set up at a nearby primary school. The wildfire continues to threaten the community, with flames reaching within 300 meters of the village, according to Mayor Stephan Cranen.

Efforts to control the blaze faced additional challenges due to unexploded World War Two ammunition in the area, resulting in occasional detonations. Approximately 300 hectares of land were ablaze, with German army tanks assisting firefighters by clearing difficult-to-reach routes. Large parts of Germany are currently experiencing dry conditions, heightening the risk of forest fires.

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