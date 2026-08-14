Debate Ignites Over Social Media's Under-16 Ban Impact in Australia

A Senate inquiry in Australia has sparked a heated debate over the efficacy of social media platforms' compliance with an under-16 user ban. Giants like Google, Meta, and TikTok were urged not to overly rely on early data showing high minor engagement, despite regulatory measures.

The inquiry revealed tensions between lawmakers and tech behemoths as experts questioned if the ban was effectively curbing underage participation. Commissioner Julie Inman Grant emphasized early signs of the ban's impact, citing a small decrease in underage accounts, though she recognized the need for aggressive enforcement.

Facing possible legal pressure and increased fines, representatives for the platforms pointed out evolving age detection technologies and compliance challenges. Despite the platforms' steps to deactivate hundreds of thousands of underage accounts, the debate continues over long-term efficacy and legislative oversight.