Euro Zone Bonds Steady Amid Strait of Hormuz Tensions

Euro zone bond yields held steady on Friday as the geopolitical standoff between the United States and Iran over the Strait of Hormuz dragged on. Investors were largely focused on signs of weaker demand affecting oil prices, which remained subdued despite a modest rise over the week.

The United States announced it could maintain a naval blockade of Iran indefinitely, amid stalled ceasefire negotiations. President Donald Trump has asserted the U.S.'s control over the strategic waterway, leading to counterclaims by Iran. Tehran insists the strait will not reopen until economic sanctions are lifted and frozen assets released.

Despite these tensions, oil prices saw a tempered rise, climbing 5% for the week after previous declines. Germany's bond yields, influenced by ECB rate expectations, showed minimal movement as traders factored in potential future monetary tightening. Analysts point to subdued U.S. inflation data affecting euro zone economic projections.