Indonesia Paves the Way for Dual Nationality

In a groundbreaking move, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto declared on Friday that the government intends to overhaul its citizenship law, introducing dual nationality for specific Indonesian citizens for the first time.

During a comprehensive speech unveiling next year's state budget for Southeast Asia's largest economy, Prabowo unveiled the administration's strategy to submit the proposed changes to parliament. This initiative is expected to facilitate significant contributions from the Indonesian diaspora, potentially involving millions keen to aid the nation’s progress.

This legislative amendment reflects Indonesia's vision to harness global citizenry for economic and national advancement, marking a pivotal moment in the country’s governance and development strategy.