Indonesia Paves the Way for Dual Nationality

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has proposed a citizenship law revision to allow dual nationality for some Indonesians, enhancing contributions from the diaspora. The proposal, part of next year's state budget announcement, aims to enable millions of Indonesians abroad to assist in national development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 15:44 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 15:44 IST
Indonesia Paves the Way for Dual Nationality
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  • Indonesia

In a groundbreaking move, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto declared on Friday that the government intends to overhaul its citizenship law, introducing dual nationality for specific Indonesian citizens for the first time.

During a comprehensive speech unveiling next year's state budget for Southeast Asia's largest economy, Prabowo unveiled the administration's strategy to submit the proposed changes to parliament. This initiative is expected to facilitate significant contributions from the Indonesian diaspora, potentially involving millions keen to aid the nation’s progress.

This legislative amendment reflects Indonesia's vision to harness global citizenry for economic and national advancement, marking a pivotal moment in the country’s governance and development strategy.

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