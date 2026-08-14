European Stock Market Faces Turbulence Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Energy Price Surge

European stock markets experienced a slight downturn on Friday, poised to break a four-week winning streak as elevated crude oil prices and geopolitical tensions eclipsed the ongoing solid earnings season. The STOXX 600 dipped by 0.04% to 658.99, narrowly missing record highs even after a minor weekly decrease of 0.2% following a previous 3.3% rally.

This index has been consistently supported by optimistic second-quarter earnings expectations for Europe's premium companies, anticipating an eighth consecutive week of growth. Currently, STOXX 600 earnings are predicted to rise by 23.4%, predominantly driven by the surging energy and materials sectors.

However, rising geopolitical tensions and increased oil prices have subdued risk appetites in Europe, a significant energy importer. Oil futures rose by 1% to $87.92 a barrel amidst escalating U.S.-Iran tensions. Defence stocks led sectoral gains, up 1.2%, as investors reassessed euro zone economic growth data showing a 0.4% increase for the second quarter.